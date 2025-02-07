Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / DPIIT flags 259 tenders for violating public procurement norms in 2024

DPIIT flags 259 tenders for violating public procurement norms in 2024

The order is applicable to the procurement of goods, services and works (including turnkey works) by all central ministries/ departments

DPIIT

DPIIT | Source: Enggsolution

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) identified 259 tenders as non-compliant with the public procurement norms in 2024, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha said it has been observed that procuring entities are not stipulating the applicability of the Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order in tenders, which is the most significant factor contributing to non-compliance.

"In 2024, DPIIT scrutinised 867 tenders, on a random basis, of these 259 tenders were found to be non-compliant with the provisions of Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, 2017," he said.

 

The reasons for non-compliance of these tenders include mention of specific brands, incorporation of excessive turnover criteria, global tender enquiry floated without prior approval of the competent authority, not following nodal ministry's notification and mandatory requirement of foreign certificates.

The order is applicable to the procurement of goods, services and works (including turnkey works) by all central ministries/ departments, their attached/ subordinate offices, autonomous bodies controlled by the Government of India and government companies.

Also Read

PremiumGati Shakti national masterplan portal

Gati Shakti masterplan: Detailed norms soon on data access to pvt sector

Premiumpublic-procurement

Govt seeks inter-ministerial clarity on Chinese bidders' registration

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

DPIIT joins hands with Apna to boost startup hiring, job creation

FDI

DPIIT holds discussions with PEs, VCs, pension funds on ways to promote FDI

ITC

DPIIT signs agreement with ITC to help startups in manufacturing sector

In a separate reply, the minister said the trade deficit in petroleum has been largely on account of a decline in petroleum prices and subdued demand in certain European countries and Australia.

"While the petroleum products exports have gone up in volume terms, the export value realisation has declined," he said, adding that the dependence of India on petroleum imports is to the tune of 88 per cent of domestic demand and this has meant a sustained trade deficit in petroleum products.

In the gems and jewellery segment, he said, the decline in exports has been largely on account of a reduction in discretionary spending in the US, UAE and Hong Kong markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sanjeev Bijli, executive director, PVR Inox

PVR INOX returns to profitability, banks on strong movie lineup in 2025

Over 40 per cent of sedans sold in India now run on CNG as consumers increasingly prefer cleaner fuels, and also use their cars for business purposes, according to data collated by global data and analytics firm Jato Dynamics.

India's fuel demand in January rises 3.2% to 20.49 million tonnes

The finance ministry has rejected a proposal by the steel ministry to establish a central organisation for the bulk procurement of green steel. It cited that most steel procured for government projects is purchased indirectly through contractors rath

India remains net importer of steel in Apr-Jan; imports surge over 20%

JSW

JSW to invest Rs 1 trn in Maha's Gadchiroli for world's largest steel plant

reit

RBI rate cut: Real estate firms expect mid-housing segments to thrive

Topics : DPIIT public procurement policy e-tendering

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayRepo Rate cut impact on FDGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Delhi Election 2025 ResultsDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon