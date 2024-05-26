Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lack of remunerative rates, policy changes tether ethanol blending

India's ambitious plans for an agri-derived ethanol-fuelled transport sector rest on the twin pillars of remunerative rates and agricultural yields

ethanol
Premium

Representative Picture

S Dinakar New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : May 26 2024 | 10:47 PM IST
Six months into India’s latest ethanol supply season, the needle on blending biofuel with petrol hasn't moved an inch. The blending ratio in the first half of the November 2023-October 2024 ethanol supply year (ESY) averaged 12.1 per cent — flat from the entire ESY 2022-23. That compares with a 1.9 percentage point gain in 2021-22 from 2020-21 and a 2.1 percentage point gain in 2022-23 from the previous ESY.

The slowdown in ethanol output carries consequences — hurling the 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol (EBP) target by 2025-26 out of range — leaving India dependent on more polluting, expensive fossil
Topics : ethanol Sugarcane Farming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2024 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon