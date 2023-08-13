Lithium auction roadmap to be released by end of August: Mines secretary

A monumental stride towards India’s energy independence is on the horizon, as the Ministry of Mines is poised to release the highly anticipated lithium auction roadmap for the 5.9-million tonne (mt) lithium reserves discovered in the Reasi district of the northern Union Territory (UT) of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) by the end of this month.
The recent parliamentary approval of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023, has invigorated efforts to expedite the comprehensive auction roadmap. Vivek Bhardwaj, secretar