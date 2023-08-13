Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

Lithium auction roadmap to be released by end of August: Mines secretary

Recent parliamentary approval of Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023, has invigorated efforts to expedite the comprehensive auction roadmap

Lithium reserves
Premium

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 1:31 PM IST
Follow Us
A monumental stride towards India’s energy independence is on the horizon, as the Ministry of Mines is poised to release the highly anticipated lithium auction roadmap for the 5.9-million tonne (mt) lithium reserves discovered in the Reasi district of the northern Union Territory (UT) of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) by the end of this month.

The recent parliamentary approval of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023, has invigorated efforts to expedite the comprehensive auction roadmap. Vivek Bhardwaj, secretar

Also Read

Govt's battery swapping policy for EVs faces resistance from industry

Lithium-ion battery inventor, Nobel laureate John Goodenough passes away

Epsilon to establish EV battery component factory in US, sets aside $650 mn

PLI, tax benefits and more: Niti's advice to boost EV battery manufacturing

Exide Industries to start lithium-ion cell project's phase-1 by FY25-end

Defence allocation went up from Rs 0.81 cr to Rs 1.32 trillion: Govt

GST registration to be mandatory for gaming operators based overseas

11 industrial corridors being developed across the nation, says Centre

Rural sales witness a bounce back in July, but cities disappoint: Bizom

Private manufacturing majors may give super-critical thermal plants a miss

Topics : Lithium battery lithium ion lithium Mining industry

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon