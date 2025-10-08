Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Look to keep India at forefront of digital revolution: Akash Ambani at IMC

Look to keep India at forefront of digital revolution: Akash Ambani at IMC

Today we saw the whole value chain...from semiconductors, to fraud management, to 6G, and we look forward to innovating and keeping India at the forefront, Akash said

Akash Ambani

Ambani said the India Mobile Congress 2025 marks a milestone in showcasing the nation's achievements | Image: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The full value chain of technologies on display at India Mobile Congress (IMC) underscore India's progress from semiconductors to fraud management solutions, and upcoming 6G, Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said on Wednesday, adding that the company is committed to innovating and ensuring India remains at the forefront of the digital revolution.

Ambani said the India Mobile Congress 2025 marks a milestone in showcasing the nation's achievements.

"Today we saw the whole value chain...from semiconductors, to fraud management, to 6G, and we look forward to innovating and keeping India at the forefront of the digital revolution," Ambani said on the sidelines of the mega event.

 

Meanwhile, SP Kochhar, Director General of industry body COAI, said IMC inauguration marks a strong beginning for a program rooted in innovation and technological progress.

"As the Prime Minister emphasised, India's technological future is in capable hands, with the nation rising strongly as a digital-first platform. Communications now reach the farthest corners, supported by rapid technological upgrades and resolute action against unwanted actions like spam/scams by telecom service providers under the government's guidance," Kochhar added.

According to him, a balanced ecosystem fostering both established players and startups is key to sustaining India's digital momentum.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

A shop worker tapes a glass window in preparation for Typhoon Ragasa at a store in Hong Kong, China, September 22, 2025 | REUTERS

Retail leasing up 45% in Q3 2025 led by fashion, F&B and entertainment

Rare earth minerals

Mines ministry proposes lowering bidder threshold for mineral auctions

steelmakers, steel

India was net importer of finished steel in September, govt data shows

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Beyond 5G, India's ambitions extend to 6G, satcom: Scindia at IMC

TV Screen

Cracks on the screen: Can TV fix its slide with ads and smarter metrics?premium

Topics : India Mobile Congress Akash ambani Reliance Jio Jio network

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DatePunjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda DiedBihar Election 2025 AgendasUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon