close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Macroeconomic factors, better consumer confidence push industry optimism up

However, most Indians now expect residential prices to increase in the next six months

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
Can India's mood be captured in real time?

Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 2:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's macroeconomic indicators and improving domestic consumer confidence have boosted the optimism of the industry regarding their performance in the next six months, a new report has revealed.
According to the Knight Frank-Naredco Real Estate Sentiment Index, released on Friday, the Future Sentiment Score jumped from 58 in the quarter that ended December 2022 to 61 in the quarter that ended March 2023.

"Despite the uncertainty on the global stage, stakeholders are optimistic about the Indian economy and the real estate sector's performance for the next six months," it said.
"In Q1CY23, the percentage of survey respondents that expected residential sales to increase rose to 48 per cent as compared to 41 per cent of the respondents in Q4CY21," it added.

However, the report also highlighted that most Indians now expect residential prices to increase in the next six months.
"In Q1CY23, 61 per cent of the survey respondents expect residential prices to increase in the next six months. In comparison, during Q4CY22, 47 per cent of the survey respondents held a similar view," it said.

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI Monetary Policy: Expect 35 bps repo rate hike tomorrow, say experts

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Unlikely weather in the north hits AC, ice cream, soft drink business

Safeguards for project-wise insolvency in real estate on the cards

Likely $10-billion injection: India's medtech a picture of health

At $26 bn, M&E industry 10% above pre-pandemic mark; movies at 90% in 2022

5G smartphone share up 45% in India as high-end 4G devices vacate space


The Current Sentiment Score, which shows the current expectations of the people, was moderated in Q1CY23. From 59 in the previous quarter, it fell to 57 in the quarter that ended in March. This is mainly due to the global recessionary environment and the risk of a future global downturn.  
"Moving into the second quarter of 2023, the Indian economy and real estate sector are showing resilience and an optimistic outlook despite the possibility of a global economic slowdown. Although the Current Sentiment Index Score has decreased from the previous quarter, we still have confidence in India's real estate market due to the rise in the Future Sentiment Score," said Rajan Bandelkar, president of Naredco.

"The domestic consumer inflation has softened in many major economies including in India in March 2023. Coupled with strong macroeconomic statistics, India remains largely resilient to global challenges while consumer confidence remains high. This is reflected well in the current sentiment index score that continues to be in the optimistic zone for seven consecutive quarters," said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director at Knight Frank India.
The Future Sentiment Score has dipped marginally from 62 in Q4CY22 to 61 in Q2CY23 for developers. In the case of non-developers, including banks and financial institutions, the sentiment has risen from 55 to 61 in the same period.

The recent pause in the repo rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has boosted the sentiment of non-developers, it added. 
Topics : consumer sentiment Knight Frank Real Estate BS Web Reports

First Published: May 05 2023 | 2:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Macroeconomic factors, better consumer confidence push industry optimism up

Can India's mood be captured in real time?
3 min read

Pernod Ricard India and NSDC to provide skill training to 240 transpersons

skill development, education, workforce, jobs, employment, economy, growth, policy
2 min read

Apple, Samsung captures 96% of global smartphone operating profits

smartphone
2 min read

CRPF tasked to oversee security in violence-hit Manipur: Officials

CRPF
3 min read

CGST gives notice to RCA for fake tax credit input, ahead of Jaipur IPL

tax
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

CA, CS handling client money in PMLA ambit; FinMin notifies rules

CA, CS
3 min read

Tata Power Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 54% to Rs 778 crore

Tata Power
2 min read

HDFC twins sink as Street fears MSCI blow may trigger $200 mn outflow

HDFC
3 min read

Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit rises 137.5% to Rs 722 crore

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Federal Bank slumps 8% despite record profit of Rs 903 cr in Q4; here's why

Fed bank
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon