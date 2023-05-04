close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

At $26 bn, M&E industry 10% above pre-pandemic mark; movies at 90% in 2022

The Indian media and entertainment (M&E) industry grew by 20 per cent to touch Rs 2.1 trillion ($26 billion) in 2022

IANS Mumbai
movies

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 5:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian media and entertainment (M&E) industry grew by 20 per cent to touch Rs 2.1 trillion ($26 billion) in 2022. That is 10 per cent above pre-pandemic 2019, according to the annual EY report released during the ongoing FICCI Frames conference in Mumbai, reports 'Variety'.

The report collates data from television, digital media, film, animation and VFX, out of home media, live events, music, radio, online gaming and print. Overall, the M&E sector is projected to grow 12 per cent to reach $28.6 billion in 2023, the report says, according to 'Variety'.

Television remained the single largest component of the M&E sector in 2022 with a valuation of $8.6 billion, but it shrank by 1.5 per cent from 2021 levels, despite advertising revenues growing by 2 per cent to reach levels just behind 2019, the 'Variety' report continues.

The reason for the shrinkage is that subscription revenue continued to fall for the third year in succession due to a reduction of five million pay TV homes and stagnant average revenues per user.

Meanwhile, according to the EY report quoted by 'Variety', buoyed by the success of south Indian films such as 'RRR', 'K.G.F: Chapter 2', 'Kantara', 'Ponniyin Selvan: 1' and 'Vikram' and Bollywood hits 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva', 'The Kashmir Files', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', filmed entertainment recovered to 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic levels to record revenues of $2.1 billion.

Of this, local theatrical revenues were $1.2 billion, overseas theatrical releases accounted for $196 million, broadcast rights $122 million, digital rights $440 million and in-cinema advertising $61.1 million.

Also Read

Confusion and angst follow as China eases coronavirus restrictions

IFFI 2022: Want to build India as global content hub, says Anurag Thakur

Zee Entertainment zooms 14% in 4 days on hopes of settlement with lenders

Another bid to resurrect Rs 10,000-crore Noida Film City project

China's Covid curbs intensify as cases surge to highest since lockdown

5G smartphone share up 45% in India as high-end 4G devices vacate space

Upto 60% jump in IT employees taking courses to avoid a possible layoff

Urban markets pull demand for daily groceries and essentials up in Q4

SMEV welcomes MHI's efforts to sort out pending issues with OEMs

Swiggy disbursed over Rs 31 cr in claims to delivery partners in FY22-23

In 2022, South Indian films together accounted for 53 per cent of box-office collections, Bollywood 35 per cent and other Indian languages 5 per cent. The share of Hollywood dropped from a high of 15 per cent in pre-pandemic 2019 to 13 per cent in 2022, 'Variety' adds, quoting the report.

--IANS

srb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus media and entertainment film industry

First Published: May 04 2023 | 7:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India amends power policy draft to halt new coal-fired capacity: Reports

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu now shifts to coastal part: IMD

Photo: ANI/Twitter
2 min read

Zydus Lifesciences gets final approval from USFDA to manufacture ulcer drug

Cadila Healthcare changes name to Zydus Lifesciences Limited
2 min read

In major relief to Imran Khan, Pak court extends his bail pleas in 9 cases

Imran Khan
3 min read

S Jaishankar holds talks with Russian counterpart Lavrov on various issues

jaishankar, lavrov
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

US Fed decides unanimously to hike key benchmark rates by 25 bps

US Fed Reserve, Fed Reserve
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Time to book profit now; buy when Nifty hits 16,000: BofA Securities

Nifty50, nifty
4 min read

Pratt & Whitney's engine woes cost Go Air 47 years worth of flying time

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Indian-origin Ajay Banga confirmed as next president of World Bank

Banga, Ajay Banga
3 min read

Stocks to Watch: Titan, Tata Chem, Adani Group, RIL, Petronet, Apollo Micro

BSE500 headline P/E declines, but value of most companies rises
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon