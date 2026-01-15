Maharashtra tops DPIIT-recognised startups; nearly 100,000 led by women

As India celebrates National Startup Day today (January 16), the country also completes a decade of the Startup India initiative, which was launched in 2016. The data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) shows that more than 2.07 lakh startups have been officially recognised to date. While Maharashtra leads the tally with 35,991 recognised startups, the number of startups with at least one woman director has risen to nearly one lakh (99,640).