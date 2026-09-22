Meity to flag Customs delays in chip shipments amid industry concerns
"Some industry participants have flagged a couple of cases where Customs officials at the port of entry insisted that the packaging of precision tools and raw materials be opened," said sources
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
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The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) will write to the Ministry of Finance, flagging the semiconductor industry’s concerns regarding delays in clearing shipments of precision tools, raw materials, speciality chemicals, and gases needed to run chipmaking and packaging units, sources told Business Standard.
Topics : IT ministry Customs semiconductor