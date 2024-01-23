Meity to seek cabinet approval for Rs 10,000 crore India AI program

Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday said that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will seek cabinet approval for the India AI programme, which includes setting up of GPU-based servers in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode with an outlay of over Rs 10,000 crore.

While speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of the US-based Synopsys' chip design centre in Noida, Chandrasekhar said, "India AI program is worth over Rs 10,000 crore. It (the proposal) will be taken to the cabinet for approval." Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He further said that the India AI program will be in PPP mode under which computer infrastructure capacity will be built both in private data centres as well as in data centres run by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC).

The Minister also inaugurated a semiconductor chip design centre by Synopsys at DLF Tech Park in Noida. It is the second-largest design centre in India by the company and is expected to employ 6,000 engineers from India, constituting 27 percent of its global design workforce.

Speaking about the centre, Minister Chandrasekhar said that partnerships with companies like Synopsys are the building blocks of India’s ambitions in semiconductors.

“The rapid pace and velocity of innovation facilitated by companies like Synopsys are, in many ways, propelling the overall innovation of our tech and digital ecosystem. Therefore, I firmly believe that companies like Synopsys will become a significant player in shaping the future of technology,” the Minister said.

He further expressed the government's commitment to building capabilities and aiming to lead in chips, devices, and product architecture. “The government is concentrating on building capabilities aiming to be at the forefront in terms of designing chips, devices, and products,” he said.

Synopsys, with expertise in Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools and Interface, Foundation, and Physical IPs, contributes to $5.9 billion in revenue. Established in 1986, it is now known for its design portfolios covering silicon chips to software.

The newly established facility in Noida is expected to initially host 1,650 engineers, according to the company.

“With a third of our workforce based in India, we have invested significantly, exemplified by the Noida centre—a beacon of excellence that required substantial investments and the acquisition of eight startups,” said Dr Aart de Geus, Founder, Synopsys.

“India, now in its exciting phase of semiconductors and electronics, finds a perfect ally in Synopsys, marking the beginning of an even more promising chapter in technology and growth,” he added.