DPDP rules expected to be released by end of the month: MoS Chandrasekhar

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Tuesday, said that the rules for the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act are expected to be released by the end of this month, followed by a month-long consultation process. However, the notification of these rules may happen only after the elections.

“DPDP rules will be put out for consultation soon, sometime this month. The consultation will last about a month, and because the elections are coming up, whether it will be notified before the elections or not, I cannot predict,” said the Minister. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Speaking at a press conference on the occasion of National Startup Day, Chandrasekhar also informed that the government is introducing new amendments to the existing Information Technology rules within the next seven to eight days to curb deepfakes on social media platforms. He added that these rules are being introduced after the government noticed a mixed response from platforms to the advisory around deepfakes.

He said that the platforms have already been made aware of the existing provisions of IT rules and the consequences of non-compliance, during the Digital India Dialogues held last month.

“We have issued an advisory and have also said that if we are not satisfied with the compliance, we will notify the newly amended rules that are much more specific to the issue of misinformation and deepfakes in particular, and we are going to issue new amended IT rules in the next 7-8 days,” he added.

Recently, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar flagged his deepfake on x (previously Twitter) where he is seen promoting a gaming application, and expressed concerns about the misuse of technology.

“It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. I request everyone to report videos, ads, and apps like these in large numbers,” said Tendulkar in a post on x.

“Social media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes,” he added.

In December last year, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology held meetings with internet platforms as part of “Digital India Dialogues” to discuss issues such as deepfakes and misinformation. The companies were asked to exercise due diligence in promptly removing such content from their platforms.

Through the proposed changes under IT rules, the government is planning to prescribe amendments to the ‘terms of use’ of the platforms.

“If it is not enough after the government suggests through an advisory what amendments have to be done to their terms of use, we will then embed that explicitly in the rules on what should be done by the companies to comply with the rules,” he said.

The minister also said that the government might go to the extent of blocking a platform if they fail to regulate and take action against deepfakes, in the interest of Indian citizens.