Mineral output rises 13.1% in Oct, 9.4% growth in Apr-Oct period: Govt

The index of mineral production of the mining and quarrying sector for October was 127.4, 13.1 per cent higher than October 2022, as per the provisional figures of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

India's mineral production went up 13.1 per cent in October 2023, over the same month a year ago, the government said on Monday.
The index of mineral production of the mining and quarrying sector for October was 127.4, 13.1 per cent higher than October 2022, as per the provisional figures of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM).
The cumulative growth for the April-October period of the current fiscal over that of the year-ago period is 9.4 per cent.
The minerals that showed positive growth in October included iron ore, manganese ore, gold, and coal. Important minerals showing negative growth included lignite, copper conc, and bauxite.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

mineral production mineral sector IBM mines ministry iron ore miners Gold Coal

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

