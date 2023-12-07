Sensex (-0.19%)
MoCA implementing checks to monitor airfares amidst high pricing concerns

The Civil Aviation Ministry has a tariff monitoring unit (TMU) that monitors airfares between 30 days to one day ahead of a scheduled flight

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 8:22 PM IST
Amid concerns about high airfares, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said his ministry randomly monitors prices across 60 routes on various days leading up to a scheduled flight to ensure airlines adhere to a declared fare range.

The union minister was responding to a question about rising airfares during the Question Hour session in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.
The Civil Aviation Ministry has a tariff monitoring unit (TMU) that monitors airfares between 30 days to one day ahead of a scheduled flight.

Similarly, carriers are required to upload a fare sheet that lists the tariff offered across their network on their website. They are directed to furnish a copy of airfares every month and in cases where there is a change in the tariff, the minister said in a response submitted to the lower house.

“Civil Aviation is a seasonal sector and fares go up and down variably. October till mid-January is the high season, after that comes the very low season until April-May when holiday starts and then again you have high season till mid-June. This is not just limited to India alone; this is a global phenomenon,” Scindia added.

Airfares in the country and globally are determined based on market forces such as demand and supply, seasonality, the number of seats already sold on a flight, prevailing fuel price, capacity of the aircraft operating on the route, competition, and holidays, among others.

Additionally, Scindia explained airlines are advised to moderate airfares during events such as natural disasters.

“Airlines have also been sensitised to exercise moderation in pricing, and to keep passenger interest in mind. The airlines have committed to ensure that airfares do not surge during events such as natural disasters, calamities,” he explained.

However, airfares on major domestic routes from Chennai had surged at the airport in the wake of Cyclone Michaung, Business Standard reported on Monday.

According to Ixigo data, on December 5, one-way spot airfares from Chennai to cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata rose between 52 per cent and 171 per cent compared to prices three to seven days prior.

That said, Scindia explained airfares rise in cases where passengers book their tickets on the day of a scheduled flight.

“If you do booking in advance, there will be no high fares but if you do a booking on the last day then according to the Reservation Bucket Designators which is the RBD system, fares do rise as far as airlines are concerned,” he added.



Jyotiraditya Scindia airfares Civil Aviation Ministry

Dec 07 2023 | 8:22 PM IST

