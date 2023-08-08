India's ace Table Tennis player Manika Batra lashed out at airline company KLM Royal Dutch for losing her bag and sought the intervention of aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. She was returning from the WTT Contender competition, where she reached the Round of 32 in the women's singles event, in Lima, Peru. In a tweet, Manika expressed her disappointment with the airline and wrote, "Priority-tagged baggage lost on a business class flight, including my essential sports kit for an upcoming tournament."She also tagged Scindia for help and explained that the staff at the airport had no answers about her bag. Unbelievable disappointment with @KLM! Priority-tagged baggage lost on a business class flight, including my essential sports kit for an upcoming tournament.Staff at the airport had no answers or any solutions & they had no idea where my bag is.@JM_Scindia sir pls help-contd.. pic.twitter.com/JsZSmKCSt5— Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) August 8, 2023Manika Batra is one of India's prime medal contenders in the 2023 Asian Games. She along with G Sathiyan is ranked 7th in the mixed doubles ITTF Rankings.Manika Batra achievementsManika Batra won four gold medals in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, including two Golds.Batra became India's first women's Table Tennis player to make it to the round of 32 in singles at an Olympics. She won three gold medals at the 2016 South Asian Games.