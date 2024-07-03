MoRTH to appoint non-technical consultant for faster highway construction

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is set to appoint a non-technical consultant for the first time to address land acquisition issues for highway construction and expedite road building, according to a Mint report.

The Ministry is seeking a retired government official with a rank of sub-divisional magistrate or higher, who possesses extensive knowledge and experience in land revenue and acquisition, as stated in a circular cited by the business-daily.

The objective is to streamline the awarding and construction processes for highways by improving land acquisition procedures, which frequently cause delays, the news report indicated.

Complexities in land acquisition and poor communication between acquirers and landowners have been significant obstacles, leading to delays in crucial infrastructure projects. The ministry noted that land availability often becomes a major hindrance due to slow processes and delays in issuing notifications, the business daily said.

The consultant, as part of the initiative to accelerate highway construction, will provide advice on policy matters, land acquisition, public grievances, and legal cases.

The consultant’s responsibilities will include monitoring projects, coordinating land acquisition activities, managing the Bhoomi Rashi and other related portals, and performing additional tasks as directed by the ministry. The Bhoomi Rashi platform facilitates online processing of land acquisition notifications to speed up highway projects in India.

This appointment is noteworthy as highway construction has not met annual targets over the past three years. In the current fiscal year, construction rates have significantly declined.

Why has highway construction slowed in India?

MoRTH data reveals that highway construction decreased by 12 per cent to 1,288 km in the first two months of this fiscal year compared to 1,465 km in the same period in 2023. Additionally, the number of projects awarded dropped sharply from 382 km to just 4 km.

An official from a leading global audit and consultancy firm, who wished to remain anonymous, attributed these delays and cost overruns to land acquisition hurdles.

The central government is targeting 12,000-13,000 km of highway construction for FY25, down from the previous year’s target of 13,814 km and the actual construction of 12,349 km, as reported by the business daily.

What are the terms for MoRTH consultants?

The MoRTH circular specifies that the consultant’s initial engagement will be for two years, with potential extensions based on ministry needs, consultant performance, and health. The consultant will be based in the ministry’s New Delhi office, with an age limit of 63 years.

Current regulations stipulate that MoRTH aims to acquire 90 per cent of the land before awarding highway projects, ensuring encumbrance-free projects for concessionaires. Minor acquisitions can be managed during various construction stages without disrupting project progress, Mint noted.