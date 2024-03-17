Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Multiple bullet train corridors may feature in BJP's LS poll manifesto

Delhi-Varanasi corridor has been demanded by the govt of Uttar Pradesh and the ministry of civil aviation for enhanced connectivity to the state's cities and upcoming airports

Bullet train, train, railway
Premium

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to include a promise of multiple high-speed rail (HSR) or bullet-train corridors in the coming five years as part of its election manifesto, sources aware of the matter told Business Standard.

“Building on what was committed five years ago, multiple projects for high-speed rail are being considered as a key promise for the next five years. The manifesto is likely to have these commitments,” a senior party figure aware of the developments told this paper.
 
In the 2019 general election manifesto, too, the BJP had said it would expand high-speed trains in India.

Queries

Also Read

India's first bullet train section to be complete by Aug 2026: Vaishnaw

May not need foreign tech partner for future bullet train project: Vaishnaw

Budget 2024: PM GatiShakti to be utilised for 3 major railway corridors

Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman announces three new railway economic corridors

Ram temple: Railways to run over 200 Aastha special trains to Ayodhya

Fintechs lead small-ticket loans' volume with 77% market share: Study

Statsguru: Discoms show progress in some parameters, but challenges remain

NCRTC managing director Vinay Kumar Singh resigns citing personal reasons

Luxury members-only club Soho House coming to Delhi and South Mumbai

Global toy majors shifting focus from China to India, exports jumped 239%

Topics : bullet trains Green Train Corridor Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Indian Railways Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon