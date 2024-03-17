Multiple bullet train corridors may feature in BJP's LS poll manifesto

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to include a promise of multiple high-speed rail (HSR) or bullet-train corridors in the coming five years as part of its election manifesto, sources aware of the matter told Business Standard.

“Building on what was committed five years ago, multiple projects for high-speed rail are being considered as a key promise for the next five years. The manifesto is likely to have these commitments,” a senior party figure aware of the developments told this paper.



In the 2019 general election manifesto, too, the BJP had said it would expand high-speed trains in India.

