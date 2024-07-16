Mumbai airport passenger traffic rises 7.7% in first quarter of FY24

Adani group-owned Mumbai airport reported a 7.7 per cent year-on-year increase in passenger traffic, with footfall pegged at 13.46 million passengers in the first quarter of financial year 2024 (Q1FY24), up from 12.49 million in Q1FY23.

In Q1FY24, 3.7 million passengers travelled internationally, and 9.7 million travelled on domestic routes from the airport.

The rise in passenger traffic comes during major holiday months when people travel during the summer season in India.

May was the busiest month in Q1FY24, with 4.7 million passengers travelling through the airport. May 18 recorded the highest footfall of 163,166 passengers.

The Mumbai airport, also known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), recorded over 59,775 domestic air traffic movements (ATMs) and around 21,519 international ATMs during the same period.

Each departure or arrival at an airport is classified as an air traffic movement (ATM).

On the domestic front, major cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad emerged as the top three destinations for the Mumbai airport. Internationally, Dubai, Singapore, and London continued to remain among the top three global destinations.

Indian carriers such as IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara emerged as the top airlines with the highest market share in the domestic as well as the international sector.

“Prioritising safety and security, CSMIA ensures a smooth and convenient experience for all travellers. As CSMIA continues to achieve new heights, it remains dedicated to exceeding passenger expectations and setting new standards of excellence in the global aviation sector,” the airport said in a release.