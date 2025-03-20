Mumbai records 10-20% surge in heat-related illnesses as temp hit 5-yr high

Mumbai is grappling with a 10–20 per cent rise in heat-related illnesses as the city experiences a heatwave, with temperatures soaring to 41–43°C—the highest in five years. The intense heat has led to a surge in cases of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke, prompting hospitals to set up specialised units for rapid treatment and monitoring.

This increase in cases comes as several states across India face similar extreme weather conditions, resulting in a rise in heat-related emergencies.

The heatwave is particularly affecting children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions. Leading hospitals in Mumbai, including Fortis, Kokilaben, PD