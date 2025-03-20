Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mumbai records 10-20% surge in heat-related illnesses as temp hit 5-yr high

Delhi and Kolkata are also anticipating a surge in heat related emergencies in the future

Beyond heat-related illnesses, hospitals have also reported a surge in viral infections and typhoid cases due to contaminated food and water. | Photo: Bloomberg

Anjali SinghSanket Koul Mumbai/Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Mumbai is grappling with a 10–20 per cent rise in heat-related illnesses as the city experiences a heatwave, with temperatures soaring to 41–43°C—the highest in five years. The intense heat has led to a surge in cases of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke, prompting hospitals to set up specialised units for rapid treatment and monitoring.
 
This increase in cases comes as several states across India face similar extreme weather conditions, resulting in a rise in heat-related emergencies.
 
The heatwave is particularly affecting children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions. Leading hospitals in Mumbai, including Fortis, Kokilaben, PD
