Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Mumbai's infrastructure revamp takes centre stage as new govt takes charge

Mumbai's infrastructure revamp takes centre stage as new govt takes charge

BJP-led govt has pledged to develop a metro network of 1,000 km across different cities of state

Mumbai skyline, Market, Peak XV, firms, buildings, real estate, companies, Sequoia Capital
Premium

Representative Image: BloombergCommons

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s (MMR’s) infrastructure is set to gain traction as the new BJP-led government takes charge in Maharashtra and aims to fulfill its pre-poll promises.
 
Some of the party’s commitments include launching a new Vande Metro service to connect Mumbai with nearby cities and a water metro to link coastal cities and islands which may help “reduce the strain on the transportation system in Mumbai.”
 
Bhavik Damodar, an infrastructure partner at Deloitte India, believes a well-planned water metro network can significantly cut travel time by offering direct routes between key locations, bypassing the bottlenecks often encountered on congested
Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra government Mumbai Mumbai coastal road Devendra Jhajharia BJP

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon