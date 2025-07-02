Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 01:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / All about RailOne, one-stop super app for various railway services

All about RailOne, one-stop super app for various railway services

Platform will end the need for passengers using multiple apps to book tickets, check train status, give feedback

Railways

Representational Image

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Railways has launched a ‘super app’ called RailOne to consolidate all major services under one platform that it says will end the need of using different platforms.
 

One app, multiple functions

 
Passengers relied on multiple apps for booking tickets, checking train status, giving feedback and other purposes. RailOne seeks to change that.
 
Here’s what passengers can do with RailOne:
 
-Book IRCTC reserved and unreserved tickets
 
-Purchase platform tickets

Also Read

Indian railways, rail accident, rail safety

East Coast Railway sees 9.69% growth in freight loading in Q1FY26

Indian railways, rail accident, rail safety

RailOne app launched to consolidate all passenger services on one platform

station, Indian Railway, railway station

Railways revises passenger train base fares effective July 1: Check here

Railways, train

Railways to prepare reservation charts 8 hours in advance: 5 things to know

share market stock market trading

Hind Rectifiers share zooms 10% on multiple orders from Indian Railways

 
-Track PNR status and train movements
 
-View coach positions
 
-Register complaints via Rail Madad
 
-Submit travel feedback
 
-Access e-catering and inquiry services
 
 
-Unified access and login
 
RailOne offers a single sign-on feature, meaning passengers need not remember different login credentials for separate railway apps. Users can log in with existing IRCTC Rail Connect or UTSonMobile credentials.  ALSO READ: RailOne super app launched: How to book IRCTC tickets, track trains & more 

Key features include:

 
-Easy login via mPIN or biometric authentication
 
-Integration with R-Wallet, the railway’s digital wallet
 
-Guest login for quick enquiries via mobile OTP
 
-Minimal registration process for new users
 
-Available on all platforms
 
RailOne is available on Android Play Store and iOS App Store. The interface has been kept clean and simple to make navigation easier for users of all ages, said Railways.
 

Authorised and integrated

 
RailOne is authorised by IRCTC, much like other third-party travel booking apps. It brings both core and value-added services into one platform, offering convenience while helping reduce mobile storage usage.
 

What does this mean for passengers?

 
This initiative is part of Indian Railways’ broader digital upgrade, which also includes enhancements to the passenger reservation system, a shift to Aadhaar-authenticated Tatkal bookings, and faster chart preparations. The RailOne app can be seen as the foundation for more integrated and user-friendly railway services in the coming months.
 
As the number of digital rail users continues to grow, RailOne could become the go-to app for Indian travellers, offering all-in-one convenience at their fingertips.
 

More From This Section

Punjab National Bank PNB

PNB scraps minimum balance penalties: Here's how it may help customers

real estate

Home payment plans in India: What CLP, PLP, flexi, and subvention mean

Premiumshare market, trading

Sebi cracks down on 'pump and dump': How it works, what you should do

Premiumbonds

Only seasoned investors should venture into corporate bonds rated below AA

real estate, realty, loans

Average home prices to rise 4-6% after double-digit growth in last 2 years

Topics : Indian Railways IRCTC BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon