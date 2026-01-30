Nabard's focus on rural MSMEs in Madhya Pradesh, says CGM C Saraswati

What does Nabard’s current credit policy offer for rural MSMEs and agri-startups?

A: At the regional level, there is no new initiative for agri-startups in Madhya Pradesh at present. However, our headquarters is working extensively in this direction through its subsidiary, Nabventures. In Madhya Pradesh, we are focusing on the processing of agricultural products, since nearly 30 per cent of the total production of fruits and vegetables goes to waste. Our focus is on supporting cold storage and cold chain facilities in the state. While storage facilities exist, there is a shortage of cold storage. Its development will improve agri-processing, help preserve farmers’ crops and ensure they get better prices. We always encourage new experiments in farming. For instance, at present we are emphasising farming through the Internet of Things (IoT), or smart farming.

Tell us about Nabard’s initiatives and schemes for tribal development in Madhya Pradesh.

A: Nabard is running several projects for tribal development in the tribal-dominated districts of Madhya Pradesh. Through tie-ups for these projects, we strive to ensure that tribal communities can sell their products directly to large buyers, and Nabard helps them establish permanent contacts or linkages.

In terms of rural credit, which areas will Nabard prioritise over the next four to five years?

A: Agriculture and the MSME sector have always been Nabard’s priorities. In addition, we plan to work more in areas such as agricultural product processing, creation of cold storage facilities, horticulture and water resources. To strengthen the rural economy, NABARD is paying significant attention to the development of MSMEs in rural areas of Madhya Pradesh.

Is Nabard undertaking any new initiatives in Madhya Pradesh regarding climate change?