Sensex (-0.03%)
64942.40 -16.29
Nifty (-0.03%)
19406.70 -5.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.44%)
6131.25 + 26.60
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40049.80 + 112.70
Nifty Bank (0.27%)
43737.90 + 118.50
Heatmap

National Coal Index increases to 143.91 points in September: Coal Ministry

The index is meant to encompass all transactions of raw coal in the Indian market

Coking Coal

The NCI's upward movement indicates rising demand of coal because of upcoming festive season and winter season | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 7:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Coal Index (NCI), which reflects the change in price of coal, has increased by 3.83 points to 143.91 points in September 2023, an official statement said.
This increase was on account of a temporary rise of coal prices in global markets, Ministry of Coal said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The NCI is marginally up by 3.83 points to 143.91 in September 2023, the first time increase since April 2023. The NCI is used to determine the premium on a per tonne basis or revenue share (on a percentage basis) based on a market-based mechanism," the ministry said.
The National Coal Index (NCI) had been rolled out on June 4, 2020 by the Ministry of Coal and it is a price index which reflects the change in price of coal in a particular month relative to the fixed base year.
The index is meant to encompass all transactions of raw coal in the Indian market. This includes coking and non-coking of various grades transacted in the regulated (power and fertilizer) and non-regulated sectors. The transactions include those at notified price, coal auctions and coal imports.
The NCI's upward movement indicates rising demand of coal because of upcoming festive season and winter season, which will encourage coal producer to take maximum benefit by further scaling-up domestic coal production to meet the growing energy demands.

Also Read

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

Coal production increased in big way from FY22-FY23; supply improved: Icra

TPDDL, IIT-Roorkee sign MoU for development of energy saving solutions

Fintech can emerge as substitute for traditional banking, says RBI's CAFRAL

India's FMCG market grew in September quarter as rural recovery continued

Realtors gear up for firecracker Diwali, offers slew of attractive schemes

New investment demand likely to taper in second half of FY24: ICRA

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coal ministry coal industry coal policy

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly election LIVESamsung Galaxy A05sRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEAUS vs AFG LIVE SCORESamvat 2080

Elections 2023

Rajasthan polls: CM Gehlot, Dhariwal, rebels file nominations on last dayOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Heavy rains batter Bengaluru as monsoon intensifies, Shivakumar takes stockIndia successfully test-fires 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast: Official

Economy News

October e-way bill generation hits all-time high at Rs 10.3 croreRural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon