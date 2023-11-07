Sensex (-0.03%)
64942.40 -16.29
Nifty (-0.03%)
19406.70 -5.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.44%)
6131.25 + 26.60
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40049.80 + 112.70
Nifty Bank (0.27%)
43737.90 + 118.50
Heatmap

New investment demand likely to taper in second half of FY24: ICRA

The report also notes that as many as 628 projects with an anticipated completion cost of Rs 7.7 trillion are scheduled to be completed in H2 FY24

ICRA

Photo: Twitter

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 6:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

New investment demand in the second half of this fiscal year is likely to be tempered amid increased geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and a potential slowdown in the momentum of government capital expenditure (capex) and project execution prior to the general elections, said credit rating agency ICRA in its latest report on Tuesday.

The expected slowdown in new investment demand comes on the back of India’s investment activity remaining robust in Q2 FY24 as reflected in the year-on-year (y-o-y) performance of seven of the 11 investment-related indicators, barring indicators such as exports and imports of engineering goods, output of capital goods, and consumption of finished steel.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In the first half of this fiscal, the central government’s capital expenditure rose by 43.1 per cent, whereas capital outlay and net lending of 22 states rose sharply by 47.5 per cent, with the latter reaping the benefits of upfronting of tax devolution (Rs 4.6 trillion) and release of interest-free capex loan (Rs 535.4 billion vs nil in H1 FY2023) by the central government.

“However, the momentum of the central government’s capex and execution of projects may slow down towards the end of the fiscal year, ahead of the 2024 general elections. Elections in some states in Q3 FY2024 could result in a similar break in momentum. Besides, the growth in the central government’s capex target is likely to be relatively moderate in FY25 compared to the budgeted level for FY24 (37 per cent), amid continued focus on fiscal consolidation,” the report notes.

The report also notes that as many as 628 projects with an anticipated completion cost of Rs 7.7 trillion are scheduled to be completed in H2 FY24. Of these projects, 60-100 per cent of the anticipated cost of completion has already been spent on projects worth Rs 4.3 trillion by September.

“This number is very large and only a fraction of this is likely to be completed, given that project execution could potentially slow down towards the end of the fiscal year in the run-up to the elections, leading to spillovers to FY25,” the report notes.

Besides, the report also notes that the value of new project announcements dipped to a 13-quarter low of Rs 1.3 trillion in Q2 from Rs 6.1 trillion in Q1 (which was led by Indigo’s aircraft order of Rs 4.1 trillion). Moreover, announcements by both the government and private sectors were muted in Q2.

Also Read

10-12% price hike in commercial vehicles likely: Credit rating agency Icra

Indian pharma to grow at 7-9% in FY24 despite regulatory risks: ICRA

What are cashback credit cards? Which are the best ones? How to pick?

Bank credit growth to dip to 13-13.5% this year from 15.9% in FY23: CRISIL

India firms' deleveraging to slow down; little room for rating upgrade: S&P

Over 80% biz making partially automated payments to suppliers: Survey

Life Insurance companies reports 7.64% YoY rise in new business premiums

Baby showers to photoshoots, boutique hospitals redefine maternity care

Green buildings can reduce emissions by 35%, maintenance costs by 20%

FMCG industry logs 8.6% volume growth in Q2 on easing inflation: NielsenIQ


“Notably, barring the Covid-affected quarters, this was the lowest value of new project announcement since Q1 FY2005 (Rs 0.4 trillion). Going ahead, new investment announcements across sectors may be restrained in H2 FY24 amid the uncertainty on account of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East as well as in the run-up to the 2024 parliamentary elections,” the report notes.

Topics : ICRA Investment Credit rating agencies

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly election LIVESamsung Galaxy A05sRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEAUS vs AFG LIVE SCORESamvat 2080

Elections 2023

Rajasthan polls: CM Gehlot, Dhariwal, rebels file nominations on last dayOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Heavy rains batter Bengaluru as monsoon intensifies, Shivakumar takes stockIndia successfully test-fires 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast: Official

Economy News

October e-way bill generation hits all-time high at Rs 10.3 croreRural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon