Home / Industry / News / NBFCs push for refinancing, tax reliefs at pre-Budget meeting with FM

NBFCs push for refinancing, tax reliefs at pre-Budget meeting with FM

NBFCs and FIDC urged the Finance Minister to create a refinancing window, widen SARFAESI provisions and ease tax deductions during pre-Budget consultations for 2026-27

Participants stressed the need for a dedicated refinancing mechanism for NBFCs that will provide continuous liquidity support. (Illustration: Ajaya mohanty)

Anupreksha Jain
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 10:14 PM IST

Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and their representative body, the sector’s Self Regulatory Organisation (SRO), the Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), on Wednesday requested tax relief and pressed for a long-pending demand for a dedicated refinancing window during their meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, according to sources.
 
Participants stressed the need for a dedicated refinancing mechanism for NBFCs that will provide continuous liquidity support.
 
“Overall the focus of the meeting was on boosting liquidity, improving credit flow. A demand to create a dedicated refinancing window to increase lending of NBFCs to MSME sector,” said a person aware of the development.
