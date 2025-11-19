NBFCs push for refinancing, tax reliefs at pre-Budget meeting with FM

Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and their representative body, the sector’s Self Regulatory Organisation (SRO), the Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), on Wednesday requested tax relief and pressed for a long-pending demand for a dedicated refinancing window during their meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, according to sources.

Participants stressed the need for a dedicated refinancing mechanism for NBFCs that will provide continuous liquidity support.

“Overall the focus of the meeting was on boosting liquidity, improving credit flow. A demand to create a dedicated refinancing window to increase lending of NBFCs to MSME sector,” said a person aware of the development.