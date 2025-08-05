Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / NCLAT allows Gensol lessor to retain vehicles taken before insolvency

NCLAT allows Gensol lessor to retain vehicles taken before insolvency

Tribunal permits SMAS Auto Leasing to keep possession of 152 e-vehicles taken before Gensol Engineering's insolvency; hearing on remaining vehicles on August 28

CCPA, Central Consumer Protection Authority, ORDER, JUSTICE, COURT ORDER

The tribunal granted the appellant liberty to file an interlocutory application (IA) in relation to the advertisement within one week.

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has granted interim relief to an appellant-lessor in a dispute concerning possession and use of e-vehicles during the ongoing insolvency process of Gensol Engineering.
 
SMAS Auto Leasing India, both the appellant and lessor to Gensol, informed the tribunal that it had already taken possession of 152 e-vehicles before the initiation of insolvency proceedings. It further stated that 12 e-vehicles remained with the Resolution Professional (RP).
 
The appellant contended that the RP could not interfere with vehicles that were in its possession prior to the commencement of the insolvency proceedings. SMAS Auto Leasing also objected to an advertisement issued by the RP regarding the hiring of vehicles currently under the RP’s control. 
   
The tribunal granted the appellant liberty to file an interlocutory application (IA) in relation to the advertisement within one week.
 
Taking note of the limited scope of the appeal, the NCLAT directed both the Interim Resolution Professional and the Committee of Creditors (CoC) to file their replies within two weeks. The matter is scheduled to be heard next on August 28 for final disposal with respect to the vehicles in dispute.
 
The order was passed by a bench comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan (Chairperson) and Barun Mitra (Technical Member).

More From This Section

hospitality, hotels

Full house at hotels for Independence Day long weekend; airfares up 30-100%

energy sector, power, electricity

60% women in energy sector seek gender-based policies: IESA report

ethanol

Explainer | E5, E10, E20: What do these ethanol labels actually mean?

Ethanol

How Brazil, US, and EU tackled ethanol blends before India's E20 push

Adani, Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani redesignated as non-executive chairman of APSEZ from August 5

Topics : NCLAT Gensol group e-vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtel Q1 ResultQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon