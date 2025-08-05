Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 05:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / 60% women in energy sector seek gender-based policies: IESA report

60% women in energy sector seek gender-based policies: IESA report

The report revealed that 60 per cent of women in energy sector sought gender-responsive policies to boost India's 500 GW clean energy target by 2030

The IESA is a premier industry body dedicated to promoting energy storage, e-mobility, and green hydrogen adoption in India. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

About 60 per cent of women respondents in the energy sector have called for gender-responsive policies to boost the country's 500 GW renewables target by 2030, a report by industry body India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) said.

The study, conducted across 26 states highlighted the urgent need for strong policy and regulatory frameworks to foster participation of women in India's energy sector, an IESA statement said.

With robust government schemes and initiatives such as the PM Surya Ghar, PM KUSUM, and National Green Hydrogen Mission, the industry is striving towards unlocking the full potential of women's engagement in the sector.

 

IESA President Debmalya Sen said in the statement, "Women are not just participating in the energy transition -- they are leading it from the frontlines."  The IESA is a premier industry body dedicated to promoting energy storage, e-mobility, and green hydrogen adoption in India.

Topics : energy sector IESA gender inequality women empowerment

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

