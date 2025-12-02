Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 10:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / NCLAT reserves verdict on CCI's plea in WhatsApp-Meta data-sharing case

NCLAT reserves verdict on CCI's plea in WhatsApp-Meta data-sharing case

In November this year, the NCLAT had set aside the CCI's five-year prohibition on data sharing for advertising, but upheld the penalty of ₹213.14 crore and other directions issued by the regulator

NCLAT's nod to Sterling Biotech for settlement with lenders baffles experts

The CCI had moved the appellate tribunal seeking clarity on its November 4 ruling, which had overturned the regulator’s directive barring Meta and WhatsApp from sharing user data with other Meta group companies for advertising purposes for five years.

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 10:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday reserved its order on a clarification plea filed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) concerning the tribunal’s November 4 judgment in the WhatsApp-Meta data-sharing case.
 
The CCI had moved the appellate tribunal seeking clarity on its November 4 ruling, which had overturned the regulator’s directive barring Meta and WhatsApp from sharing user data with other Meta group companies for advertising purposes for five years. In its application, the CCI has asked the appellate tribunal to clarify whether the privacy safeguards the judgment emphasised for non-advertising data sharing should also apply to data used for advertising, given the ruling’s focus on user consent and privacy.
   
The CCI has sought clarification from the NCLAT on whether Meta’s data sharing, whether for ads or other purposes, must have the same strong user privacy protections, transparency, and genuine user consent. A bench led by Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Technical Member Arun Baroka granted Meta and WhatsApp time to file their objections and issued notice on a separate plea by the companies seeking redaction of confidential portions of the judgment.
 
In November this year, the NCLAT had set aside the CCI’s five-year prohibition on data sharing for advertising, but upheld the penalty of Rs 213.14 crore and other directions issued by the regulator. The two-member bench had also struck down the CCI’s finding that Meta abused its dominant position in the messaging market to bolster its online advertising business.
 

More From This Section

Securities Appellate Tribunal, SAT

SAT reverses Sebi decision, okays Ketan Parekh's cross-examinationpremium

Supreme Court, SC

K-G gas dispute: SC to hear pleas of Reliance Industries, others in Feb

A man walks past a Reliance Industries Limited sign board installed on a road divider in Gandhinagar. Photo: Reuters

SC rejects RIL plea against ₹30L fine for not disclosing Jio-FB deal

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

India to become fastest-growing renewable energy market by 2030: WEF

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Sanchar Saathi app can be deleted, says govt; OEMs still reluctant

Topics : Industry News NCLAT data security whatsapp

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 10:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBigg BossManipur GST Amendment BillH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon