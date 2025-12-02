SAT approves Ketan Parekh's cross-examination by Rohit Salgaocar

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has overturned a Sebi decision and granted Singapore-based Rohit Salgaocar the right to cross-examine Ketan Parekh in an alleged insider trading case involving unlawful gains of Rs 66 crore.

In January, Sebi had issued an ex parte interim order-cum-show cause notice against 22 entities, including Salgaocar (the appellant) and Parekh. The regulator alleged that Salgaocar, a director at Strait Crossing, passed on unpublished price-sensitive information about impending trades to Parekh, who then coordinated transactions through a network of connected entities.

SAT has now set aside Sebi’s August communication denying Salgaocar’s request, filed in July, for