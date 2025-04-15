Need central level uniform regulation for gaming sector: Winzo co-founder

The gaming sector should be guided by a centrally driven set of regulations instead of state-specific laws and rules, as it helps companies focus their energies on innovating better for end-users, homegrown gaming company Winzo’s co-founder Saumya Singh Rathore said.

“The potential of the country in this sector is extremely big and (regulations) cannot be so fragmented. Currently, this ecosystem has very young, fresh, first-generation entrepreneurs. They do not have the capability in them to get into all the states and handle all that regulation. Their focus should be to build a product that will win the world,” Rathore told