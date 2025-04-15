Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 07:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Need central level uniform regulation for gaming sector: Winzo co-founder

Currently, several states have their own versions of rules for the gaming sector in the absence of a central government-determined regulation

Saumya Singh Rathore, Co-founder, Winzo
Saumya Singh Rathore, Co-founder, Winzo

Aashish AryanUdisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

The gaming sector should be guided by a centrally driven set of regulations instead of state-specific laws and rules, as it helps companies focus their energies on innovating better for end-users, homegrown gaming company Winzo’s co-founder Saumya Singh Rathore said.
 
“The potential of the country in this sector is extremely big and (regulations) cannot be so fragmented. Currently, this ecosystem has very young, fresh, first-generation entrepreneurs. They do not have the capability in them to get into all the states and handle all that regulation. Their focus should be to build a product that will win the world,” Rathore told
