New age-based ratings for films in Cinematograph (Certification) Rules 2024

The Cinematograph (Certification) Rules 2024 were notified by the Centre on Friday, introducing an updated mechanism for film certification process in India

The new rules have been designed to align it with the adoption of online certification processes.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

The Centre on Friday notified the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024, replacing the 1983 version in a bid to improve the film certification process. The rules were notified following the Parliament's nod to the Cinematograph (Amendment) Act last year.

In an official press release, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said that the move would "empower" the Indian film industry by inducing transparency, ease of doing business, protection from piracy among other issues.
Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 2023

During the introduction of the bill, the Centre had vehemently supported its need, highlighting the menace of piracy, which is causing losses of Rs 20,000 crore to the film industry, it had said. Under the new act, stringent measures have been announced to curb piracy, including imposing a fine of Rs 3 lakh and a minimum three months of imprisonment.

"With this vision the historic amendment of the Cinematograph Act was brought in after 40 years in 2023 and now being fully empowered with the overhauled Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024," the press release said.

What are the new norms in Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024

1) The Centre has introduced new categories for age groups under the rules. "Introduction of age-based categories of certification by further sub-dividing the existing UA category into three age-based categories: seven years (UA 7+), thirteen years (UA 13+), and sixteen years (UA 16+), instead of twelve years. The Centre said that the new age-based ratings "would be only recommendatory, meant for the parents or guardians to consider whether their children should view such a film." 

"The age-based certification system with UA markers to be implemented to ensure young viewers are exposed to age-appropriate content. It will play a crucial role in balancing the need to protect vulnerable audiences, such as children, with the principles of freedom of expression and consumer choice." it said.

2) The new rules have been designed to align it with the adoption of online certification processes. They are also aimed at reducing time-lines for the processing of film certification. More online-based processes would be adopted to eliminate transactional time.

3) "Movies/feature films to have accessibility features for certification to make it inclusive for disabled persons, as stipulated in the guidelines issued in this regard from time to time. The rules also call for larger representation of women in the Central Board of Film Certification and its advisory panels. The rules state that "it is stipulated that one-third of the members in the Board shall be women and preferably half shall be women.

4) The new rules would ensure a system for "priority screening of films for enhancing transparency and eliminating all discretions." This is being done to manage instances in case of any urgency felt by film-makers due to their prior commitments of release of the film in line with ease of doing business, the press release said.

5) The rules also eliminate the 10-year limit, allowing for perpetual validity of CBFC certificates. "Recertification of the edited film for Television broadcast, as only 'Unrestricted Public Exhibition' category films can be shown on television," it noted.
First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

