New labour codes may boost formalisation by 15% and create 7.7 mn jobs: SBI

The recently notified four new labour codes will boost formalisation of the labour force by at least 15 per cent and increase social sector coverage to 85 per cent, highlighted a report by the State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday.

Besides, the new codes are also estimated to generate 7.7 million new jobs and reduce the unemployment rate by 1.3 per cent over the medium term, thus resulting in a consumption boost of approximately Rs 75,000 crore.

“The implementation of new labour codes will empower both workers and enterprises, building a workforce that is protected, productive and aligned with