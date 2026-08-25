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Home / Industry / News / Nexedge Capital raises $20 million to expand wealth management platform

Nexedge Capital raises $20 million to expand wealth management platform

The firm will use the capital to strengthen technology, grow its senior banker network, expand into Tier-II and Tier-III cities, and build NRI and NBFC offerings

Nexedge founder Anirudha Taparia

Nexedge founder Anirudha Taparia | Image: Company website

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 10:39 AM IST

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Nexedge Capital, a wealth management and multi-family office firm for India’s high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), ultra-HNIs, families and corporates, on Monday announced that it has raised $20 million in a round led by Mirae Asset Venture Investment and Elev8 Venture Partners.
 
The firm will deploy the fresh capital to strengthen its technology platform, expand Nexedge’s senior banker network, extend its footprint across India, including Tier-II and Tier-III cities, and build complementary offerings such as a dedicated non-resident Indian (NRI) proposition and a non-banking financial company (NBFC) business, among other initiatives.
 
Nexedge offers an end-to-end ecosystem that brings together financial investments and portfolio management, estate planning, business expansion and global mobility, curated and customised to a family’s specific goals.
   
Nexedge was founded by Anirudha Taparia in February 2025. Taparia previously served as co-founder and joint chief executive officer of 360 ONE Wealth, where he helped build the platform into a publicly listed franchise.
 
Since its launch in 2025, Nexedge has scaled to over $3 billion in assets under management (AUM) in 18 months across roughly 1,300 clients. It has onboarded more than 95 senior bankers, with another 50-60 set to join in 2026.

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Commenting on the development, Anirudha Taparia, founder and chief executive officer of Nexedge Capital, said: “Our maiden raise marks an important milestone in Nexedge's journey. The confidence shown by our institutional investors reinforces our belief that this is a rare opportunity to build India's first true net-worth management firm, one that manages the entirety of a family's balance sheet rather than only its investible surplus.”
 
Puneet Kumar, chief executive officer of Mirae Asset Venture Investment, said: “What convinced us to back Nexedge is its ownership model. Over 150 senior leaders have invested their own capital to become owners, not just employees. This long-term commitment is the truest test of alignment in this business.”
 
Navin Honagudi, managing partner of Elev8 Venture Partners, added: “India's HNI and UHNI wealth pool is at the start of a multi-decade compounding cycle. Wealth management rewards patience, and trust is earned over market cycles, not quarters.” 

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Topics : Wealth Management high networth individuals ultra high networth individuals HNIs

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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 10:39 AM IST