PVR Inox rallies 4%, hits 52-week high on share buyback plan

PVR Inox share price movement

PVR Inox's share price hit a 52-week high of ₹1,283, surging 4% on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day deals after the multiplex operator announced a share buyback plan. The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹1,249 touched on October 30, 2025.

In the past month, PVR Inox outperformed the market by soaring 20 per cent, against a 0.65 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. It recovered 43 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹900.05 touched on March 2, 2026.

PVR Inox board to consider share buyback proposal

PVR Inox informed the BSE on Tuesday that the company's board of directors meeting is scheduled for August 31, 2026, to consider and approve, among other things, a proposal for the buyback of the company's equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10, and related incidental and ancillary matters.

PVR Inox further stated that the outcome of the Board meeting will be communicated to the stock exchanges soon after its conclusion on August 31, 2026, in accordance with applicable SEBI Listing Regulations provisions.

A company buyback occurs when a business buys its own shares back from current stockholders using cash. This action reduces the total number of shares left on the open market. It often raises the value and earnings per share of the remaining stock.

The company cancels these bought-back shares because it cannot issue its own shares to itself. Since the entity cancels the shares, the outstanding shares reduce to that extent.

A company could buy back shares if it believes the stock is undervalued. The buyback helps cancel the shares bought back, thus increasing the price of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, in the past three years, the stock price of PVR Inox underperformed the market by falling 29 per cent, compared to 18.4 per cent rally in the BSE Sensex. The stock hit a record high of ₹2,211.55 on August 4, 2022.

PVR Inox – Outlook

PVR Inox management, in the June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27) earnings conference call, said that India's total box office collections grew 20% year-on-year (YoY) during the quarter, with broad-based growth across metros as well as Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, supported by a wider set of successful and mid-scale films across languages.

North American box office is running 14 per cent ahead of last year at $4.8 billion for the first half of 2026. Its second best first half performance since 2019, reaffirming that theatrical first remains the release model of choice for filmmakers everywhere.

The breadth of releases across languages, genres and budgets should support continued footfall momentum. Management expects occupancy to gradually recover to pre-COVID levels as content consistency improves, although quarterly occupancy remains difficult to predict.

PVR Inox expects productivity and profitability to improve through higher admissions, better occupancy, improved Average Ticket Price (ATP)/Spend per Head (SPH), premiumisation, F&B monetisation, cost optimization and capital-light expansion.

The outlook for FY27 is supported by a strong upcoming content slate across Hindi, Hollywood and regional cinema. The pipeline includes large-scale Hindi films such as KING, TOXIC and Ramayana: Part 1, along with major Hollywood titles such as Avengers: Doomsday and Dune Part III, which are expected to support footfalls, premium-format utilisation and overall theatrical demand, PVR Inox said in its FY26 annual report.

Going forward, the company said it will continue to focus on active demand creation through weekday footfall programmes, alternate programming, premium formats, owned F&B brands, F&B bundles and digital-led offers. These initiatives are expected to support higher occupancy, improved revenue per patron and better profitability.

The company will also continue to benefit from cost optimisation and capital-efficient growth. The company plans to add 100–110 screens in FY27, with continued emphasis on capital-light models such as Franchise-Owned, Company-Operated (FOCO) and Asset Light formats.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services view on PVR Inox post Q1 results

Recovery in Hollywood collections and a promising content slate across languages bode well for PVR Inox, given its skew toward premium screening formats. The company has done a commendable job of reining in operating expenses and optimizing capital costs while also deleveraging the balance sheet. However, its business remains highly sensitive to occupancy, which is dependent on the quality and consistency of content, a factor largely outside its control, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in Q1 result update.

“While management remains optimistic about the CY26 content pipeline, even a 200-300bp decline in occupancy could materially impact screen economics, posing downside risk to our estimates. We fine-tune our estimates and build in a FY26-29E revenue/EBITDA compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9 per cent/15 per cent at broadly steady occupancy levels of 25-26 per cent,” the brokerage firm said. However, the stock achieved the analysts’ target price of ₹1,220 per share. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.