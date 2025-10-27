Monday, October 27, 2025 | 12:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / A month after GST rationalisation, affordability boosts insurance sales

Insurers pass on the full tax benefit to customers, but withdrawal of input tax credit is pushing them to trim commissions, rework product mix and absorb higher costs

Companies are managing this by either absorbing the cost themselves or sharing it with distributors. The consensus across the industry is to avoid passing this burden to consumers, as health and life insurance are considered essential products, he said. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 12:04 AM IST

A month after the implementation of zero goods and services tax (GST) rates on individual life and health insurance premiums, insurers have passed on the full benefits to customers, driving a surge in sales and enquiries.
 
However, back-end challenges remain, particularly around managing the impact of the withdrawal of input tax credit (ITC).
 
Insurers have indicated that they will pass on some of this impact to distributors and adjust their product mix to mitigate the effect, though margins are expected to take a hit in the short term.
 
Insurers are hoping with GST on premiums being reduced to 0, the
