NMP 2.0: Railways targets ₹2.5 trillion asset monetisation in five years

In its largest private-investment drive, the Ministry of Railways will monetise assets worth ₹2.5 trillion over five years as part of the second phase of the national monetisation pipeline (NMP 2.0), Business Standard has learnt.

The ₹10 trillion pipeline, which will be the bedrock of central monetisation strategy till 2029-30, announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech in February, is in preparatory stages with individual ministries having made initial asset pipelines, and is expected to be unveiled soon.

The railways will look to meet this target through public-private partnership (PPP) models and a multi-asset approach, a