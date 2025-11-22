Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 12:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / NMP 2.0: Railways targets ₹2.5 trillion asset monetisation in five years

NMP 2.0: Railways targets ₹2.5 trillion asset monetisation in five years

Plan to bring in new freight trains through private funding

freight train, railway
premium

In monetisation, the government leverages revenue-generating operational assets by bringing in private participation through PPP, generally on a revenue-sharing basis.

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 12:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In its largest private-investment drive, the Ministry of Railways will monetise assets worth ₹2.5 trillion over five years as part of the second phase of the national monetisation pipeline (NMP 2.0), Business Standard has learnt. 
The ₹10 trillion pipeline, which will be the bedrock of central monetisation strategy till 2029-30, announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech in February, is in preparatory stages with individual ministries having made initial asset pipelines, and is expected to be unveiled soon. 
The railways will look to meet this target through public-private partnership (PPP) models and a multi-asset approach, a
Topics : Industry News Railways Railway Ministry Investment Indian Railways
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon