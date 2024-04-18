Noida Airport conducts first calibration flight to test navigation systems

The Noida International Airport, which is under construction, conducted its first calibration flight on Thursday.

A calibration flight for a new airport verifies and fine-tunes navigation aids, runway lighting, and airspace, ensuring safety and accuracy before commercial operations commence. It also helps pilots familiarize themselves with the airport layout and procedures.

"A bright and sunny day at #NIAirport set the perfect stage for a DVOR calibration flight, the first of many. The Beechcraft King Air B300 took to the skies to ensure all Airports Authority of India (AAI) navigation equipment works flawlessly," Noida International Airport said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Noida airport, which is expected to start by December this year, is expected to handle 9.4-11.7 million passengers in 2025-26, according to aviation consultancy firm CAPA India.

Among India’s network of airports, a clash has already been foretold between a newbie in Jewar, Noida, and the veteran in neighbouring Delhi. On January 3, CAPA India said competition between the two airports is expected to be intense and could play out even before the airport in Jewar begins operations this year.

“Currently, the value-added tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for domestic services is 25 per cent at Delhi airport. It will only be 4 per cent at Noida airport. This will have a bearing on capacity allocation (by airlines) and expansion,” CAPA India’s report stated. ATF constitutes about 40 per cent of an airline’s costs in India.