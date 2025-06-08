Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Non-Mumbai builders tap into financial capital via redevelopment projects

Non-Mumbai builders tap into financial capital via redevelopment projects

Mumbai's redevelopment market is big enough to accomodate more players like Bengaluru-based Sobha and Ahmedabad-based Arvind Smartspaces are evaluating opportunities

real estate, luxury homes

Despite strong balance sheets and deep expertise, building trust among buyers will take time

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Real estate developers based outside of Mumbai such as Delhi-based DLF, Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates, Puravankara, Pune-based Blackstone-backed Kolte-Patil Developers, Vascon Engineers, and Hyderabad-based Ramky Estates, are foraying into India’s largest real estate market through redevelopment projects.
 
While Mumbai has always been India's prime real estate market, policy-level incentives for redevelopments, less capital intensive nature of redevelopment business amid a lack of open land parcels, is attracting developers that are using asset-light strategies to get better realisations from high property rates. 
 
“For developers based outside the MMR, redevelopment offers an effective route to enter the Mumbai market, given the limited availability of greenfield land. Additional attractive factors include higher FSI allowances in slum rehabilitation and society redevelopment projects, which translate to better returns on investment,” said Siddharth Vasudevan, MD, Vascon Engineers. 
   
Mumbai’s redevelopment market is big enough to accomodate more players like Bengaluru-based Sobha and Ahmedabad-based Arvind Smartspaces are evaluating opportunities. According to Credai-MCHI, over 25,000 buildings across MMR are eligible for redevelopment, with the total estimated project value exceeding Rs 30,000 crore. 
 
As per Anarock, as of 2024, average property prices in MMR stood at Rs 16,600 per sq ft, while those in Bengaluru and Hyderabad stood at Rs 8,380 per sq ft and Rs 7,300 per sq ft, respectively. The prices in NCR stood at Rs 7,550 per sq ft.

Also Read

Fire, Mumbai Fire, NRI complex Fire

Fire breaks out at 14-storey building in Thane, no casualties reported

domestic violence

Mumbai court raises domestic violence compensation from ₹5 lakh to ₹1 crore

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

No plans to raise foreign ownership cap in banks beyond 15%: RBI Governor

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids 15 places in Mumbai, Kochi in ₹65 cr Mithi River desilting scam

Actor Jeetendra Kapoor

Actor Jeetendra, family-owned firms sell Mumbai land for ₹855 crore

 
Vijay Agrawal, MD- investment banking, Equirus said that the average margins in real estate are around 25-30 per cent but the Mumbai market is known for higher realisation per square foot, between Rs 25,000 and Rs 1 lakh. “In other cities, general realisation is between Rs 5,000-12,000, except in a few micro markets. Higher realisations help developers disclose higher revenue with a smaller sales area. This helps in improving their blended per sq ft realisations.”
 
In Mumbai, a developer can book revenue of Rs 500 crore for 1 lakh sq ft of a project with a sale price of Rs 50,000 per sq ft for one project. However, in other markets, a developer will need to sell 5 lakh sq ft of area at Rs 10,000 per sq ft to achieve the same revenue, Agrawal explained.
 
“Listed companies can meet their topline growth targets by executing projects in this market," Sanjay Daga, CEO and MD, Anex Advisory, said.  
But the bright opportunity has its challenges. Redevelopment for non-Mumbai developers involves multiple stakeholders, so having a reliable team in a new market in a must. Dealing with local tenants besides higher cost of approvals, construction in smaller area of sites compared to the other cities, are other issues to name a few. 
 
“Developers fail to underwrite the working capital requirement in Mumbai projects. A typical project in other cities is between 5 to 15 acres, while Mumbai’s typical project is 0.5 to 3 acres. Construction costs in Mumbai are very steep,” said an industry expert who didn’t wish to be named.
 
To overcome these hindrances, developers are forging joint ventures with local developers who already have the land or permissions, and industry experts who hold the ability to deal with the local administration and tenants more effectively. This helps in securing faster approvals and faster project launches. 
 
DLF, for its first Mumbai project, has tied up with Trident Realty, a local real estate firm. Prestige, for its mega redevelopment project in Bandra, has joined hands with Mumbai-based Valor Estate and RC Group.
 
Despite strong balance sheets and deep expertise, building trust among buyers will take time. “Local developers, due to their deep-rooted presence and familiarity with these intricacies, often have an edge,” Shrinivas Rao, CEO, Vestian.

More From This Section

retail, e-commerce, ecommerce, online shopping

Self-audit within 3 mths: CCPA's advisory to ecom firms on dark patterns

Mounjaro, ELI Lilly

Lilly's obesity drug Mounjaro's sales rise 60% in India amid rising demand

research & development, R&D

Govt raises financial limits to ease procurement for scientific research

Online Shopping, Shopping

Chandigarh leads India in online shopping, surpassing Delhi and Mumbai

Starlink, Elon Musk, SpaceX, DoT, satellite

Musk's Starlink gets licence to offer satellite internet services in India

Topics : Mumbai Real Estate Real estate firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon