NSDC International plans to widen Japan skilling through six states
Skill ministry arm explores partnerships with six states to expand Japanese language training and prepare youth from smaller towns for overseas employment
Auhona Mukherjee New Delhi
The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) International, under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), is seeking partnerships with Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur for Japanese Language Training Centres (JLTCs), to train youth from smaller towns and rural regions and send them to Japan under international mobility programmes, according to sources in the ministry.
