ONGC Videsh secures three-year extension to explore South China Sea

Indian energy company ONGC Videsh has secured a three-year extension from Vietnam to explore 'Block 128' in the South China Sea, it said in a post on social messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
Conflicting territorial claims over South China Sea stretch back many decades but have intensified in recent years as China and its rivals have reinforced their positions on the rocks and reefs they hold.
"India's strategic commitment stays strong as ONGC Videsh continues its exploration journey with its 8th extension till 15 June 2026," the company said in its post.
ONGC Videsh is the overseas investment arm of India's top oil explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp.
India has sparred diplomatically with China in the past over its gas and oil exploration block off the coast of Vietnam. China claims virtually the entire mineral-rich South China Sea and has stepped up its military presence there.
Part of block 128 is in the U-shaped "nine-dash line" which marks the vast area that China claims in the sea, a route for more than $5 trillion in trade each year in which the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Taiwan also have claims.
Also Read
Meta-owned WhatsApp working on new 'text editor' for iOS beta: Report
IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder
ONGC sells KG basin field's gas to Torrent, GAIL at $11 per mmBtu
FinMin approves Maharatna status for Oil India, ONGC Videsh gets Navratna
ONGC to start delivering fuel from KG basin from June 15, seeks $12 price
ReNew Energy records Rs 298.3 crore net profit in April-June quarter
NRL records highest profit after tax since inception at Rs 3,703 crore
Govt unveils Green Hydrogen standards, sets emission limits for production
MoEFCC asked to ensure framework on industrial residue is implemented
Rising demand to help Indian F&B packaging industry to reach $86 bn by 2029
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)