close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

ONGC to start delivering fuel from KG basin from June 15, seeks $12 price

ONGC has finally put a date for the much-awaited start of production from its KG basin gas field as it sought $12 price for the fuel it plans to deliver from June 15

Press Trust of India New Delhi
ONGC, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

4 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 12:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's top oil and gas producer ONGC has finally put a date for the much-awaited start of production from its KG basin gas field as it sought USD 12 price for the fuel it plans to deliver from June 15.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) will produce 0.4 million standard cubic metres per day - a fraction of the planned output from the block that sits next to Reliance Industries' prolific KG-D6 area in the Bay of Bengal, from June 15 and will ramp it up to 1.4 mmscmd by February 5, 2024, according to tender document the firm floated, seeking bids for gas sales.

ONGC's director for production Pankaj Kumar had in March told PTI that the firm will start production of oil from KG-DWN-98/2 or KG-D5 block in the Krishna Godavari basin by May or June this year. A small amount of gas will also flow with the oil that comes out of the reservoir lying several hundred metres below the seabed.

The company has now sought bids from users like city gas operators that sell CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households, companies using gas to produce fertiliser or make electricity, LPG producers and traders, for the gas that will flow from June 15.

ONGC asked companies to quote a premium 'P' that they are willing to pay over and above the rate arrived at by calculating 14 per cent prevailing Brent oil price plus USD 1 per million British thermal unit, the document showed.

At the current Brent crude oil price of nearly USD 77 per barrel, the base price comes to USD 11.8 per mmBtu (USD 10.78 per mmBtu at 14 per cent of Brent oil price plus a markup of USD 1).

Also Read

ONGC to invest Rs 2,150 cr on drilling 53 exploratory wells in Andhra

ONGC, Oil India in talks for 50% stake in $3.4 billion Kenya oilfield

Kirit Parekh panel recommends 20% premium for gas production by ONGC, OIL

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

ONGC to ramp up exploration for oil, gas; looks for collaborations

Equitas SFB collaborates with IBM to build digital banking platform

India will be bright shining light for world: OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal

PTC India Q4 net profit dips 17.67% to Rs 129 cr on higher expenses

From 350 in 2014 to 90K, Indian startups mushroom amid funding winter

Sun Pharma proposes to acquire Israel-based Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

The floor price will be the lower of the price arrived at using this formula or the rate that the oil ministry's arm PPAC notifies twice a year for deepsea fields. The ceiling price for difficult-to-produce fields like deepsea for six months starting April 1 is USD 12.12 per mmBtu.

ONGC was originally to start gas production from Cluster-II fields in the KG-D5 in June 2019, and the first oil was to flow in March 2020.

The company blamed contracting and supply chain issues due to the pandemic for shifting the start of oil production first to November 2021, then to the third quarter of 2022 and now to June 2023. The gas output start target was first revised to May 2021, then to May 2023 and now to May 2024 for non-associated gas to start flowing.

Kumar had told PTI that a floating production unit, called FPSO, which will be used to produce oil, is already in Indian waters. "We will start with 10,000 to 12,000 barrels per day and reach the peak of 45,000 bpd in 2-3 months," he had said, adding some gas would also flow with oil but the actual gas output will start in May 2024 when 7-8 mmscmd production is expected.

The production estimates are, however, much lower than what was originally projected.

At the time of its launch in April 2018, ONGC had said the estimated capital expenditure would be USD 5.07 billion, and operational expenditure would be USD 5.12 billion over a field life of 16 years.

The block has several discoveries that have been clubbed into three clusters -- Cluster-1, 2 and 3. Cluster 2 is being put into production first.

Cluster 2 field is divided into two blocks namely -- 2A and 2B, which as per the original investment decision, were expected to produce 23.52 million metric tonnes of oil and 50.70 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas over the life of the field.

Cluster 2A was estimated to contain reserves of 94.26 million tonnes of crude oil and 21.75 bcm of associated gas, while Cluster 2B is estimated to host 51.98 bcm of gas reserves.

Cluster 2A was anticipated to produce 77,305 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and associated gas at a rate of 3.81 million metric standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) over 15 years. Cluster 2B is expected to produce free gas of 12.75 mmscmd from eight wells and has a 16-year life.

But now, the output estimate is lower - 45,000 bpd of oil and up to 2.5 mmscmd from Cluster 2A and around 9 mmscmd from Cluster 2B.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ONGC KG basin KG Basin

First Published: May 28 2023 | 12:43 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Barbeque Nation posts Q4 loss of Rs 11.60 cr, revenue up 11.6% to Rs 280 cr

Barbeque Nation
2 min read

Godfrey Phillips India Q4 net up 6.4% to Rs 110 cr, revenue rises 14.3%

Godfrey Phillips
2 min read

Power Finance Corp Q4 profit rises 44% to Rs 6,128 cr on higher revenues

Power Finance Corporation, PFC, PFC logo
1 min read

Equitas SFB collaborates with IBM to build digital banking platform

"Once we get approval from Sebi on the proposed structure, we shall proceed to the NCLT for implementing the scheme of arrangement" P N Vasudevan MD, Equitas SFB
2 min read

India will be bright shining light for world: OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal

Oyo
2 min read

Most Popular

ONGC posts Rs 248-crore loss in Q4 on tax provisions; profit down 3.7%

ONGC
4 min read

Power Finance Corp Q4 profit rises 44% to Rs 6,128 cr on higher revenues

Power Finance Corporation, PFC, PFC logo
1 min read

Equitas SFB collaborates with IBM to build digital banking platform

"Once we get approval from Sebi on the proposed structure, we shall proceed to the NCLT for implementing the scheme of arrangement" P N Vasudevan MD, Equitas SFB
2 min read

From 350 in 2014 to 90K, Indian startups mushroom amid funding winter

startups, funding, business
4 min read

India will be bright shining light for world: OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal

Oyo
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon