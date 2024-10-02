Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Pharmaceutical firms up their game to crackdown on spurious drugs

Pharmaceutical firms up their game to crackdown on spurious drugs

The concluding part of the series delves into strategies being applied by leading drug firms to battle counterfeits

Prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and
Premium

Representative Picture

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 11:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian pharmaceutical companies are stepping up their efforts to combat the problem of counterfeit drugs, employing a variety of strategies, from packaging innovations to engaging private investigation agencies. The stakes are high, as counterfeit medicines not only harm consumers but also tarnish the reputation of leading brands.

Earlier in September, an interstate gang was busted for distributing fake antibiotics to some government hospitals. The drugs — which contained nothing more than talcum powder and starch —were being manufactured in a veterinary medicine laboratory in Haridwar. These fake antibiotics were then circulated across several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand,
Topics : drugs Pharma substandard drugs Pharma industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon