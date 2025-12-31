Pharma leaders flag quality, sustainability as export priorities for 2026

What are the key shifts shaping pharma exports for 2026?

The discussions at the AGM reflected a broad consensus that future competitiveness will be defined not by scale alone, but by the ability to deliver complex, compliant and environmentally responsible products. Industry leaders highlighted a sharper focus on complex generics, speciality active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and advanced therapeutic platforms, segments that demand higher scientific capability, precision manufacturing and robust quality systems.

What did Pharmexcil’s chairman say on moving up the value chain?

Setting the strategic context, Namit Joshi, chairman, Pharmexcil, emphasised the need for a decisive shift up the value chain. “As Indian pharma moves up the value chain, our priority is to ensure exporters are equipped to meet rising global expectations on quality, complexity and sustainability,” he said, adding that Pharmexcil will continue to play a catalytic role through policy alignment, capability building and global engagement.

How is sustainability influencing manufacturing strategies?

Sustainability emerged as a central theme, and technical deliberations reinforced the growing relevance of green and sustainable chemistry, including flow chemistry and continuous manufacturing, as enablers of consistent quality, reduced environmental footprint and regulatory readiness. As global regulators tighten scrutiny on environmental and process standards, these technologies are increasingly viewed as essential rather than optional.

Why is the Indian Pharmacopoeia gaining global relevance?