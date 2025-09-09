Mospi to provide data on India's gig and platform economy in PLFS

In a bid to better reflect the changing nature of employment conditions in the country, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) may soon begin providing data on the gig and platform economy in the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), sources told Business Standard.

“Currently, gig workers are already captured under the PLFS since they engage in market activities for profit. However, the information available is not sufficient to separately identify gig workers among the total workforce. The idea now is to classify them distinctly and provide specific data,” one source said.

This move is significant, as without a