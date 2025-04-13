PM E-DRIVE scheme: TaMo, Maruti, two others seek to make e-ambulances

Four major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) — Force Motors, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), and EKA Mobility — have expressed interest in manufacturing electric ambulances (e-ambulances) under the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhanc­ement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme, two people said.

While Force Motors and Tata Motors have committed in writing, MSIL and EKA — a startup that produces electric buses and small electric commercial vehicles — are yet to give their written commitment. These two are awaiting the release of the guidelines.

In MSIL’s case, the firm is explo­r­ing its hybrid segment for e-ambulances — the only