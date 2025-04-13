Sunday, April 13, 2025 | 11:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM E-DRIVE scheme: TaMo, Maruti, two others seek to make e-ambulances

PM E-DRIVE scheme: TaMo, Maruti, two others seek to make e-ambulances

While Force Motors and Tata Motors have committed in writing, MSIL and EKA - a startup that produces electric buses and small electric commercial vehicles

Under PM E-DRIVE, the government allocated ₹500 crore last October for the deployment of e-ambulances to strengthen the country's medical sector. | Representative Image

Puja Das New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

Four major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) — Force Motors, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), and EKA Mobility — have expressed interest in manufacturing electric ambulances (e-ambulances) under the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhanc­ement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme, two people said. 
While Force Motors and Tata Motors have committed in writing, MSIL and EKA — a startup that produces electric buses and small electric commercial vehicles — are yet to give their written commitment. These two are awaiting the release of the guidelines. 
In MSIL’s case, the firm is explo­r­ing its hybrid segment for e-ambulances — the only
Topics : commercial vehicles Electric Vehicles Auto industry

