Policy pull and green push leads to spurt in C&I demand for power

For India’s power producers, a mix of policy amendments and a stronger corporate interest in greening industrial operations is making the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment more lucrative than ever.

In the C&I segment, there is a rush to tie up green energy through open access and/or group captive power plants. Most big conglomerate in India has adopted its own strategies to source green power outside the grid. It helps that the new rules of the Centre have now eased the process of doing so.

Two key policy amendments in 2023 have led to a spurt in investment in setting up green-energy arms