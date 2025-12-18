Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Power ministry working on plan to boost localisation of critical equipment

Power ministry working on plan to boost localisation of critical equipment

The authority has identified a list of 73 critical items through recent consultations with IEEMA and major industry stakeholders

Electricity, Energy
premium

CEA has requested the industry to provide detailed comments and suggestions | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The power ministry is working with the industry on preparing a list of critical items in the electricity sector that are currently imported and require support for their localisation. The list includes items like subsea cables, permanent magnets and high-conductivity copper rods.   “This initiative has become essential in the current scenario, as the power sector remains heavily reliant on imported advanced components, making it vulnerable to global supply-chain risks and price volatility,” the ministry’s arm, the Central Electricity Authority, said in a communication to industry body Indian Electrical Equipment Manufacturers Association
Topics : Power ministry IEEMA electricity sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon