Power ministry working on plan to boost localisation of critical equipment

The power ministry is working with the industry on preparing a list of critical items in the electricity sector that are currently imported and require support for their localisation. The list includes items like subsea cables, permanent magnets and high-conductivity copper rods. “This initiative has become essential in the current scenario, as the power sector remains heavily reliant on imported advanced components, making it vulnerable to global supply-chain risks and price volatility,” the ministry’s arm, the Central Electricity Authority, said in a communication to industry body Indian Electrical Equipment Manufacturers Association