Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Press Council cautions newspapers against gambling, betting advertisements

In an advisory, the Press Council of India (PCI) asked the print media to strictly adhere to the directives issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority

newspapers, magazines, ad revenue, advertising, ads

The advisory comes in the wake of increasing instances of direct as well as surrogate advertisements and endorsement of activities considered illegal such as betting or gambling.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Press Council of India on Friday cautioned the print media against publication of advertisements promoting betting and gambling platforms.
In an advisory, the Press Council of India (PCI) asked the print media to strictly adhere to the directives issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority on prohibition of advertising/promotion of any unlawful activities prohibited under various laws.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The advisory comes in the wake of increasing instances of direct as well as surrogate advertisements and endorsement of activities considered illegal such as betting or gambling.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Newspaper gambling

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewJAC 10th Result 2024 DeclaredLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon