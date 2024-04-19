Opening up several high-band spectrum not enough for 5G, believe telcos

On April 4, TRAI released a consultation paper on the possibility of spectrum auctions in 37-37.5 gigahertz, 37.5-40 gigahertz and 42.5-43.5 gigahertz bands for mobile telephony

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)'s decision to begin consultations on opening up several 5G high-band or millimetre wave (mmWave) spectrum will not compensate for the lack of 5G spectrum in mid bands and especially 6 gigahertz, telco officials believe.

On April 4, TRAI released a consultation paper on the possibility of spectrum auctions in 37-37.5 gigahertz, 37.5-40 gigahertz and 42.5-43.5 gigahertz bands for mobile telephony. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

But this focus on mmWave will shift discussions away from freeing up at least 2 gigahertz of spectrum in the mid-band, and especially 6 gigahertz band, officials from Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, told Business Standard under conditions of anonymity. The two telecom service providers are the only ones currently offering 5G services in India.

MmWave or spectrum bands above 24 gigahertz are a valuable resource when targeting densely populated urban areas. The high band offers an opportunity for service providers to offer unprecedented peak rates, low latency, and high capacity.





ALSO READ: Wipro Q4 results: Net profit drops 8% to Rs 2,835 cr, revenue down 4.2% While mmWave is limited due to signals not being able to travel as far as mid and low-band signals. Often, they travel less than a mile and are more susceptible to interference from things such as trees, buildings, and even glass. But the benefit of millimetre wave spectrum is that if the signal is unencumbered, users can get connection speeds between 1 gigabits per second to 3 gigabits per second or even higher.

"High bands like the 37.5 gigahertz band have certain targeted use cases for 5G, especially in high-density urban areas. But what is really required is opening up the 6 gigahertz band. There have been multiple meetings on this issue, and we have communicated our position to the government," a telco official said.

While the 37-37.5 gigahertz has been globally earmarked for broadband mobile use, the 37.5-40 gigahertz and 42.5-43.5 gigahertz bands have both mobile use and satellite gateway link uses. Similarly, while the 40-42.5 gigahertz band is only for satellite usage, the 42.5-43.5 gigahertz band has both uses.

Need for 6 gigahertz

The 6 gigahertz band of spectrum represents the largest block of unused spectrum and is being fought over by telcos and tech companies due to its significant potential for 5G connectivity and WiFi expansion respectively. In December, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), set aside 6.425-7.125 gigahertz for licensed, mobile operations.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which counts Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea among its members, has argued that at least 1,200 megahertz of spectrum needs to be allocated for mobile communications in India. Currently, only 720 megahertz is available in the mid-band in India, it said.

The decision was taken at the 10th World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-23), held every three to four years to review and revise international agreements on the use of radio spectrum.

Given that WRCs are held every four years under the auspices of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), officials say there is ample time for India to solidify its position on the matter.