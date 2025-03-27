Proposed circle rate hike to make property costlier in Noida, Jewar

The proposed increase in circle rates ranging between 20 per cent and 70 per cent across Noida, Greater Noida and Jewar will lead to property prices rising in these areas, as stamp duty charges levied on the sales and registration fees would go up for home buyers.

According to a draft notification issued by the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration on March 25, the state government is expected to increase circle rates in the Gautam Budh Nagar district by 20 per cent to 70 per cent. While residential circle rates in Noida and Greater Noida may rise by up to