Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Result preview: Analysts note 'unusual' quarter for cement sector

Expect healthy year-on-year growth in margins in Q4, but sequential decline

cement industry
Premium

Starting April, cement companies announced price increases for different markets

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 11:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The quarter January-March 2024, analysts note, was an unusual one for the cement sector.

While price rise is the norm, cement prices, on average, declined despite growth in volumes. Margins for the quarter, analysts said, may see a healthy year-on-year rise but decline sequentially. ICICI Securities, Motilal Oswal, Nuvama, and Antique expect earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for their universe to grow in the range 19-28 per cent from a year ago.

Volumes, similarly, are expected to rise in the range 8-10 per cent. Analysts with ICICI Securities in their note said they estimate industry volumes in Q4FY24 to
Topics : Cement sector cement industry Ambuja Cements JK Cement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Tesla | RelianceArvind KejriwalOla Cabs Shuts DownIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon