QSRs eye a bigger bite of FMCG pie, firms speed up expansion plans

Home-grown quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains in India are dialling up expansion beyond restaurant services, solidifying their presence in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) space.

Kolkata-based Wow! Momo recently expanded its FMCG presence with the launch of cup noodles in March this year — a segment that quickly clocked ₹1 crore in revenue.

“When we started FMCG with frozen momos, the competition was grossing almost ₹5 crore. Over two years later, we are grossing almost ₹5 crore, while the competition is grossing ₹7.5 crore in revenue. We have come a long way,” says Sagar Daryani, cofounder and chief executive officer of