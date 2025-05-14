Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 11:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
QSRs eye a bigger bite of FMCG pie, firms speed up expansion plans

QSRs eye a bigger bite of FMCG pie, firms speed up expansion plans

Packaged foods become QSRs' new flavour; retail shelves and exports open up

The Belgian Waffle Co entered the FMCG space 3 years ago, and offers pancake mixes, waffle crisps, and spreads

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Home-grown quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains in India are dialling up expansion beyond restaurant services, solidifying their presence in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) space.
 
Kolkata-based Wow! Momo recently expanded its FMCG presence with the launch of cup noodles in March this year — a segment that quickly clocked ₹1 crore in revenue.
 
“When we started FMCG with frozen momos, the competition was grossing almost ₹5 crore. Over two years later, we are grossing almost ₹5 crore, while the competition is grossing ₹7.5 crore in revenue. We have come a long way,” says Sagar Daryani, cofounder and chief executive officer of
